F1 - No Indycar season for McLaren, Alonso in 2019

"I would like to do it someday, but not next year"


20 October 2018 - 08h54, by GMM 

McLaren has decided against entering a full-time team in the Indycar series for 2019.

It coincides with related news that the retiring McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is also saying no to a full-time Indycar campaign next year.

"I would like to do it someday, but not next year," El Mundo Deportivo quotes him as saying in Austin.

"The total dedication that would be necessary never entered into my plans. Whether or not McLaren entered full time, in no case was it going to be with me," Alonso added.

Alonso said the basic outline of his actual 2019 programme is coming together.

"We have to sew some things together still, interlacing some plans and categories and brands. But the whole Indycar championship was never something I wanted," he said.

As for the 2018 Indy 500, McLaren boss Zak Brown admitted that is still an option.

"It will be a decision that we take in the off-season, but I think it’s something that Fernando would like to do as well," he said.

"But right now we’re still focused on formula one, and until we get a little bit of fresh air, we’ll remain focused on that."


