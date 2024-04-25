Blue livery and logo for Ferrari in 100m F1 deal

By GMM 25 April 2024 - 09:33





Ferrari’s surprise decision to use a blue livery in Miami next weekend suddenly makes more sense.

Ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s huge-money move to Maranello for 2025 and beyond, the fabled team has announced a title sponsorship deal with HP - an American computer company with a blue logo.

Ferrari has immediately become Scuderia Ferrari HP, with large blue HP logos set to be added to the otherwise red car.

Mercedes, Hamilton’s current team, is sponsored by the related company HPE - Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper estimates Ferrari’s HP deal at a whopping 100 million euros.

Meanwhile, with Visa now on the grid with Red Bull and its junior F1 team, Mastercard is now pushing to get into Formula 1, according to Sport Business.

The report said McLaren is the favourite to land the deal ahead of three other "top teams".