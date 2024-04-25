Audi agrees three-year deal with Hulkenberg - report

By GMM 25 April 2024 - 10:04





Nico Hulkenberg’s rumoured move from Haas to Audi-owned Sauber for 2025 and beyond looks to be all but signed and sealed.

F1-insider.com, a German specialist source, claims that with Audi’s reported mid-May deadline for a decision looming, Hulkenberg has agreed a three-year deal - for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

"Only the signature is still missing," said correspondent Ralf Bach.

When asked by the publication, 36-year-old Hulkenberg replied: "I don’t participate in speculation."

A mid-May deadline for Carlos Sainz to respond to a similar offer is reportedly still in play, with driver announcements then set to follow by the end of next month.

It’s all bad news for Sauber’s existing drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou - although good news for Oliver Bearman, who is tipped to take the place at Haas.

"Bottas is past his prime and Guanyu is not good enough at the end of the day," said former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

"Audi wants to get stronger every year and be optimally positioned in 2026, when there are new car and engine regulations. With Hulkenberg and Sainz, they certainly will be."

Finn Bottas, a former Mercedes race winner, is now facing a struggle to secure another F1 seat.

"There aren’t many options, but they are there," said the 34-year-old.