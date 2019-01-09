Logo
F1 - Monza boss backs Arrivabene axe

"There can no longer be misunderstandings"

Monza boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani has backed Ferrari’s decision to axe team boss Maurizio Arrivabene.

Following a power struggle between the pair and the loss of the 2018 world championship to Mercedes, Arrivabene has been replaced by technical boss Mattia Binotto.

"The message is clear," Sticchi Damiani told Corriere dello Sport. "There can no longer be misunderstandings.

"The results can no longer be questioned because of communication issues between those responsible," he insisted.

Some believe Binotto will surely hand over the technical directorship, but Sticchi Damiani thinks it is possible Binotto will hold a dual role.

"The appointment of Binotto and above all the fusion of the two most important roles within the team is a sensational development that means one thing: you have to win the two world championships right away," he said.

"Expectations for 2019 are enormous and it is important that a point of equilibrium has been found. The shareholders clearly considered the risk of a third season with stumbles and missed opportunities unacceptable.

"It was also due to the fans, who have never abandoned Ferrari in moments of defeat or long waits," Sticchi Damiani, boss of the Italian automobile club, added.

Finally, the Aci chief said the arrival of young charger Charles Leclerc to replace Kimi Raikkonen is another piece of good news for Ferrari.

"Sebastian (Vettel) will not have welcomed the arrival of a young, fast and already very mature driver, but I am convinced that it can only help him and push him to give his best," said Sticchi Damiani.

"There is a need for new incentives after the incredible fragility demonstrated last season while racing in a kind of comfort zone with his friend Raikkonen at his side. Getting out of it can only do him good," he insisted.


