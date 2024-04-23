By Franck Drui 23 April 2024 - 14:41





Ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari, the fabled Italian Formula 1 team is now tipped to sign a lucrative deal with a title sponsor.

Ferrari has not had a title sponsor since the ’Mission Winnow’ project involving ongoing but behind-the-scenes tobacco backer Philip Morris.

But before Hamilton arrives with salary requirements that no doubt dwarf that of his predecessor Carlos Sainz, Sport Business reports that Ferrari is set to announce a title sponsor deal with Hewlett-Packard (HP).

"Driver salaries do not count against Formula 1’s ’cost cap’," explained F1 correspondent Matthew Williams, "allowing teams an unlimited spend on star acquisitions."

Sport Business said sources are reporting that the annual value of Ferrari’s HP deal is "comparable" to Red Bull’s title sponsorship with Oracle - another technology company.

Ferrari and HP are yet to comment.

Ferrari to incorporate blue on F1 liveries during Miami GP

Ferrari stands unparalleled in its ability to express itself in numerous forms while successfully uniting a diverse community of clients, tifosi and enthusiasts under a shared set of values. An extraordinary series of events in the United States, dedicated to all of them, will showcase every aspect of the Prancing Horse from 28 April to 5 May. The journey begins with the Cavalcade International, the quintessential tour of all things Ferrari, crossing Tennessee and Florida to culminate in Miami. Here, an eagerly awaited world premiere will take place, alongside the vibrant energy of the Ferrari lifestyle and the thrilling spectacle of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

REDISCOVERY OF TWO HISTORIC COLOURS

Ferrari will unveil fresh and unexpected colours to further amplify the excitement of the Miami events. Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino – blues that reference Ferrari’s rich heritage and remain cherished by fans – will reclaim their position in the Ferrari universe, from racing to sports cars, celebrating tradition while reimagining it through a contemporary lens.

The two shades of blue will be revived in several aspects of Scuderia Ferrari’s world, including a special livery of the SF-24 Formula 1 car, which will be used only for the Miami race and unveiled directly in Florida.

Another example of this dialogue between past and present is represented by two 296 GTS, which will feature custom liveries in both these historic blues. They will lead us on a journey that will combine exclusive experiences with great celebrations dedicated to thousands of fans.

These colours rekindle the memories of historic victories, iconic figures and skilled mechanics from Maranello who proudly wore them during the early triumphs of the Prancing Horse.

The lighter blue, Azzurro La Plata, the national racing colour of Argentina, also echoes the colour worn by legendary driver Alberto Ascari during his most successful seasons. The Italian two-time world champion usually wore a blue jersey accompanied by a matching helmet, which he considered his lucky charms. The same colour was also seen on drivers’ racing suits in the 1960s, including those of John Surtees, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti and Chris Amon. Niki Lauda’s racing suit during his inaugural year with Scuderia Ferrari was also in this blue, as were the shirts worn by the Maranello workforce.

The other colour that Ferrari is reviving for Miami is Azzurro Dino, a deeper shade of blue favoured by numerous Scuderia drivers in the past, such as Arturo Merzario and Clay Regazzoni, the latter being the most recent to wear it in 1974. From that point onwards, the drivers’ suits transitioned from blue to red, with occasional switches to white.

A TRIBUTE TO THE RACING HERITAGE OF THE USA

This colour selection also serves as a historical nod to the connection between Ferrari and the US racing scene. It marks the 70th anniversary of the brand’s presence in North America where the iconic Rosso Corsa – a red synonymous with Italian racing cars since the 1920s – was supplanted by the US’s white and blue livery for the last two races of the 1964 Formula 1 season, a combination that was also used on some other Ferrari racing cars by the North American Racing Team (N.A.R.T.) founded by importer Luigi Chinetti. On some N.A.R.T. vehicles, the blue of the wheel rims was paired with a red livery to create an intriguing and captivating colour combination.

EXPLORING THE THREE SOULS OF FERRARI

The upcoming programme of events in the United States will showcase each of the brand’s three souls. The array of experiences offered to the Ferrari community encapsulates the elegance of our sports cars, the allure of the Ferrari lifestyle, and the excitement of racing.

The journey begins with Cavalcade International, one of the most prestigious driving events associated with the Prancing Horse, which will commence on 28 April. It offers an exclusive touring event for clients, as well as a spectacle for thousands of enthusiasts. Approximately 70 Ferraris from across the globe will come together to drive through the majestic landscapes of Tennessee and Florida, where on the afternoon of 1 May, they will gather - to the joy of Ferrari enthusiasts - for a parade along Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive.

On 2 May – again in Miami – an unmissable event will take place: the world premiere of a new Ferrari model, which will light up two exclusive evenings in Miami Beach attended by the company’s international clientele.

Clients will also have the opportunity to enjoy a preview of the Miami Capsule Collection, inspired by the history of American racing and the vibrant energy of the city.

During the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, the Miami International Autodrome will be at the heart of the festivities, offering fans an unrivalled atmosphere as the adrenaline builds towards the race, with tifosi for once cheering on an unexpected Scuderia Ferrari featuring the two historic blue colors. The same colors that the two 296 GTS will bring to the track, before the start of competition, opening the Ferrari procession for a lap of honour.

The events and the many surprises during Ferrari’s journey in the USA will be recounted day by day on https://miami.ferrari.com/ and on the Ferrari’s social media channels.

MAIN EVENTS

28 April

Cavalcade International departs from Nashville

1 May

Ferrari parade on Ocean Drive (afternoon)

Conclusion of Cavalcade International in West Palm Beach

2 May

Exclusive events for Ferrari clients at Miami Beach:

World Premiere

Capsule Collection preview

3-5 May

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

5 May

Ferrari lap of honour on the circuit before the race