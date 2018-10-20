Kevin Magnussen says he is blocking out continuing criticism of his driving style.

Many of the Dane’s rivals are on an ever-growing list of those who think some of his on-track attacking and defensive moves are beyond the pale.

But Magnussen is not backing down.

He told Ekstra Bladet in Austin: "I do what feels normal and natural to me.

"I try to push the boundaries in all areas. In the garage, on the track, in my training. I do not want to be someone who is easily overtaken, and I’ll never be," Magnussen added.

In the driver briefing on Friday, Charles Leclerc asked the FIA’s Charlie Whiting why Magnussen was not penalised for the most recent on-track incident.

Magnussen said of the criticism on the internet: "I know the situation, but a long time ago I decided it makes no sense to read all the comments and opinions."