’Discussions’ about 2025 seat have begun - Bottas

By GMM 19 April 2024 - 18:52





Valtteri Bottas is among the Formula 1 drivers who is yet to find his seat amid the 2025 driver market ’silly season’.

The experienced Finn and former Mercedes race winner looks likely to be left out of new team owner Audi’s plans at his existing team, Sauber.

Multiple drivers are linked with the 34-year-old’s place, as well as that of his Chinese teammate Guanyu Zhou - including Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez.

It is believed Audi is so keen to wrap up its lineup for 2025, 2026 and perhaps even 2027 that strict deadlines on the drivers with solid offers are now looming within the next few days.

"For some it might move quite quickly, for some maybe not," said current Haas driver, Nico Hulkenberg, in Shanghai.

"It’s definitely a very interesting situation right now - the driver market is very dynamic, very fluid. I’m sure all the drivers with no contract for 2025 are pretty busy right now having lots of conversations.

"Same for me," the German admitted.

As for Bottas, he also thinks a particularly busy period in the silly season is about to kick off.

"I don’t know if there is anything to solve right now," he is quoted by the Finnish broadcaster MTV in China.

"But of course it’s exciting to think about what Carlos (Sainz) is doing, or what Mercedes is doing. Things might start falling into place within a couple of weeks," Bottas added.

"I have started discussions," he revealed.