F1 - Leclerc says Ferrari will decide future

"We have strong suspicions that Leclerc is coming"


4 September 2018 - 10h42, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc says it is up to Ferrari to decide if he is ready for a plum seat with the Maranello team.

It is believed that although new boss Louis Camilleri wanted to keep Kimi Raikkonen, a previous decision made by late president Sergio Marchionne to sign Leclerc for 2019 will be honoured.

"Perhaps Kimi did not play along at Monza because he knows his contract has not been renewed," Italian journalist Luca Budel said.

Pino Allievi, the correspondent for La Gazzetta dello Sport, agrees: "We have strong suspicions that Leclerc is coming.

"Ferrari tried to place him with another team (Haas) but the answer was no and Charles was only on a two-year contract. So things turned in his favour," he said.

Leclerc, 20, would not say if he will get a promotion from Sauber for 2019, but he said he always appreciated former Ferrari president Marchionne’s support.

"I don’t know. They are familiar enough with me as a driver now and so they’ll decide if it’s enough or not," he said.

"I’m still young and I have so much to learn, but if the situation is that I go to Ferrari, my dream will be fulfilled. But I cannot say if I’m ready for it or not. It depends on them," the Monaco born driver added.


