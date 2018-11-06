Logo
F1 - Hamilton not ruling out Ferrari move

"You can never say never"

Lewis Hamilton is not ruling out a move to Ferrari some day.

The new five-time world champion said he is aiming to "get close" to beating Michael Schumacher and becoming the most successful F1 driver of all time.

And it could happen in red.

The Mercedes driver told Italy’s Autosprint: "At the moment it’s difficult to imagine being elsewhere.

"Mercedes is my family, I grew up with them. That was the case even with McLaren, but I knew that I wanted to change and show everyone that I could win with another team.

"I knew I could, but I wanted to prove it," Hamilton said. "At the moment I am not thinking about going to another team to win with them as well. But you can never say never."


