Fernando Alonso has played down expectations he might return to formula one in 2020.

The Spaniard was warmly farewelled by the sport in Abu Dhabi, but when pressed, Alonso stressed that it was "goodbye for now" rather than farewell.

However, the double world champion suggested fans should not necessarily expect his comeback in 2020.

"Going back to F1? Only I could motivate myself, I think I would not need any message or signal to be able to return," he told Movistar.

"The idea is that this is my last race and that this career in formula one is over. I would need to feel very empty next year on the couch and miss it so much that I would consider returning.

"It is not the idea for now but we’ll see what happens," Alonso added.