Fernando Alonso has hit back at suggestions he is only quitting F1 because he could not secure a competitive race seat.

As the Spaniard’s long career winds down, many paddock insiders say it is "sad" that Alonso could not win more than his two world championships.

"I think it’s something for formula one to consider," fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz said. "Why one of the best drivers is leaving and why we cannot have a bit more of a competitive grid."

But Alonso says that analysis is not right.

"I’m not leaving because I don’t have a competitive car," he insisted in Mexico.

"I’m leaving because I achieved everything in formula one that I wanted to achieve.

"Motor racing is more than formula one. Everyone says ’It’s a shame and formula one has to figure out why Fernando has to leave’. But the truth is that I’m leaving because I want to, not because I have to," Alonso added.