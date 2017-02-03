Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari considering buying into F1 - Marchionne

"We will discuss it with the new owners"


3 February 2017 - 10h11, by GMM 

Ferrari could be the first F1 team to take up Liberty Media’s offer of shares in the sport.

We have reported that despite Liberty’s eagerness for the teams to take up to 20 per cent of the commercial rights, none have accepted the offer so far mainly because it would not include the power to vote.

But Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne is now quoted by the Italian media as revealing that the Maranello marque is "considering the opportunity to take shares" in F1.

"We will discuss it with the new owners," he said.

Marchionne said a major consideration in his deliberations will be the future of the sport beyond the current contracts that stretch to 2020.

"It is not a financial issue," said the Italian-Canadian. "It would be unwise to invest without having clarity about what will happen after 2020 and what Ferrari could get from its investment in formula one.

"Once we have this clarity, I think it will be much easier to decide if we want to participate in this venture."

But Marchionne does at least sound upbeat about the post-Bernie Ecclestone future.

"I expect that the sport in general will do better, because Liberty and Chase Carey know the entertainment world and know very well how to make F1 even more popular.

"The Scuderia will do its part in this," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1