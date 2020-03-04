4 March 2020
Wolff wants FIA to reveal Ferrari engine details
Accusing the FIA of poor management
Search
A letter calling on the FIA to clarify the saga about the legality of Ferrari’s 2019 engine is doing the rounds.
According to Auto Bild, the author of the letter is Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
The development follows the FIA’s controversial announcement that a secret "settlement" with Ferrari had been reached following a lengthy investigation into the engine.
Correspondent Ralf Bach said the letter, seeking the signatures of the other team principals so that it can be forwarded to the FIA, was sent to every team except the Ferrari-linked ones - Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas.
Bach said that Wolff, reportedly accusing the FIA of poor management, is also calling for "all details that were discussed internally with Ferrari" to be disclosed.
Mercedes
3 March 2020
add_circle Mercedes three tenths ahead of Red Bull - analysis
3 March 2020
add_circle DAS not worth ’two seconds’ - Wolff
2 March 2020
add_circle Money ’not decisive’ in Hamilton talks - Wolff
28 February 2020
add_circle Engine could be Mercedes’ Achilles heel
More on Mercedes
FIA
4 March 2020
add_circle Official : Seven F1 teams protest against the FIA/Ferrari agreement
4 March 2020
add_circle Wolff wants FIA to reveal Ferrari engine details
2 March 2020
add_circle Team boss says secret Ferrari settlement ’a scandal’
24 February 2020
add_circle 2021 rules turning F1 into ’GP1’ - Newey
20 February 2020
add_circle Drivers should control on-track discipline - Villeneuve
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
4 March 2020
add_circle Leclerc ’always overdrives’ - Albers
4 March 2020
add_circle Verstappen worried about Zandvoort ’PR overload’
4 March 2020
add_circle Concorde talks ’on right track’ - Carey
4 March 2020
add_circle Bad Williams car stopped F1 race career - Kubica
4 March 2020