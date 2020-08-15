Wolff admits he might take on new F1 ’role’

Toto Wolff has admitted he might step down as Mercedes’ team boss.

It is well known that the Austrian is discussing his future with Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, amid rumours their relationship is shaky.

Wolff denies that, but he does admit that after many years of leading the dominant works team to multiple titles, it "takes a toll".

"As it stands, there is no reason not to continue with Mercedes," he said. "We will find out in which role."

The immediate implication of that is that Lewis Hamilton has warned that Wolff’s future will weigh into his own deliberations about a new Mercedes contract.

"It’s flattering that he says that," Wolff said in Barcelona, "but I don’t think he needs me.

"He has a great team that will always support him but as I said before, I haven’t taken the decision yet.

"I don’t want to give it a spin that I am leaving because that’s not the case, it’s just that I’m in a moment of reflection."

Wolff said the situation with coronavirus, F1’s future, and his young family with wife Susie Wolff will all weigh into his ultimate decision.

"I’ve been to God knows how many races, I think 120 races in the last eight years, and that is something we are thinking about," he said.

It is not known what alternative role he is contemplating, but he admits that his non-Mercedes activities - including buying into the new Aston Martin project - "p**ses some people off".

"There is no conflict of interest," Wolff insisted, "but if I were on the other side I would also pick on these things."