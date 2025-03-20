Who Will Win the Canadian Grand Prix in 2025?

The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the biggest events in the F1 calendar. We are still a few months away from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve spectacle, but speculations have already begun about the potential champion.

Max Verstappen’s dominance in Canada remains unchallenged. He secured his third consecutive Canadian Grand Prix victory in 2024, contributing to his nine wins this season. Red Bull has now won five of the last 10 races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. While 2025 is expected to be more competitive, Verstappen will likely remain a top contender when the odds are released.

Verstappen closed as the favourite for conquering the Great White North once again last time. Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc were his closest competitors.

Norris could be the biggest threat to Verstappen’s Canada reign this time as well. The McLaren ace finished 3.87 seconds after his Red Bull nemesis at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last year. He was also second in the overall 2024 Driver Standings at the end of the season.

Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri could be a contender as well. He had a fifth place finish in Canada last year and won two races overall. The 23-year-old is coming off a breakthrough year, and he could make this season more special by winning at one of the most iconic F1 circuits.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is famous for first-time victories. The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jean Alesi, and Robert Kubica picked up their maiden wins at this historic venue. Maybe Liam Lawson will join that list as well.

The young Kiwi has been given the senior team nod this year after his Racing Bulls bosses were convinced that he is ready for the top flight. He will partner Verstappen at Red Bull this season, but expectations will be modest, of course, given this is his first senior season behind the wheel.

It’s too soon for the bookmakers to assign their odds for the race. The season has just begun, so bookies leading the way for sports betting in Canada won’t be rolling out any odds for a few months yet.

That said, the pressure-free environment could bring out the best of Lawson, and after the experience of a few races under his belt, the Canadian Grand Prix could be the perfect platform for him to break his duck.

Hamilton has found a fresh start at Ferrari, and his partnership with Leclerc has created what is likely the strongest driver pairing in F1. The ex-Mercedes star is the most successful driver at the Canadian GP, with seven wins. He also happens to be the last driver other than Verstappen to win the race when he crossed the chequered flag first in 2019.

Leclerc, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid the disastrous result he suffered at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last year. He came in as one of the favourites after winning at Monaco, but he could not finish the race after struggling with an engine problem throughout the race.

Driving alongside Hamilton, however, might give him the push to pick up his first-ever Canadian GP title. He finished third when Hamilton had won the Canadian GP last, but it was five years ago.

After Verstappen and Norris, George Russell finished third here in 2024. This year, he will come to the circuit as Mercedes’s main man. The British driver has shown confidence that he is ready to lead the line for Mercedes after Hamilton left the team.

He racked up more wins than Hamilton last season, and could make a push for the driver’s championship this year. Russell could sense that this is the perfect year to pick up his first Canadian GP win as well.

Fernando Alonso finished sixth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last season. He will be leading the Aston Martin team, which will be a dark horse for the championship. The Spaniard had an underwhelming campaign compared to his 2023 stint. In 2023, he managed to stand on the podium in six out of the first eight races.

He also finished second in the 2023 Canadian GP, finishing narrowly behind Verstappen. Alonso will not be one of the major contenders, but he could be a great gamble-pick to back at the Villeneuve this year, as Aston Martin eyes a resurgent run.

Sergio Perez was one of the underdogs bookies recommended keeping a close eye on last year. However, he won’t be a part of the proceedings this time as Red Bull dropped him from the contract to promote Lawson.

Perez had a poor 2024 campaign, but he is still a fantastic F1 driver. Since Perez doesn’t have a team at the moment, we can’t consider him for our 2025 Canadian GP predictions. But he might be back for a shot at the title in 2026.