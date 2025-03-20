Four Big Brand Partnerships You’ll See This 2025 F1 Season

Sponsorship is crucial to Formula 1 teams and is about more than just driving around with a brand’s logo on the vehicle. Sponsorship helps to power the sport and bring the excitement of F1 racing to fans around the world. Sponsors provide F1 teams with the financial resources to cover the high cost of competing in the championship, from technological development to aerodynamics research, and remain competitive.

Just as importantly is the role of brand development sponsors play. They work with the F1 teams on engaging marketing campaigns that help the team to build a strong brand people will recognise. For those who want the chance to win real money online through placing F1 bets or playing online casinos this season may want to take a look at the some of this seasons partnerships.

Below is a look at some of the partnerships agreed as the 2025 F1 season nears closer, including the types of companies, and some of the big names supporting teams this season.

Getting their name out there

The F1 gives sponsors tremendous exposure, as numbers extending into the billions follow the sport worldwide. F1 is open to sponsorship by all sorts of companies, but there has been a lot of interest from oil companies, tech companies, gambling operators and companies in the financial sector, such as banks. Massive sums of money have been part of the deals.

Atlassian and Williams

Williams had a disappointing 2024 season, when it finished ninth out of the ten teams, and wants to fight its way back up the grid and be a championship contender once again. As part of that fight, the team announced the biggest brand partnership in its history.

When the season begins, the team will be Atlassian Williams Racing, after the team joined forces with the technology company Atlassian. The sponsor becomes the Official Title Sponsor, Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software partner, and the partnership is driven by teamwork.

The team principal of Atlassian Williams Racing, James Vowles, said Atlassian, through its technology and tools will help Williams unleash its full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation. Atlassian CEO, Mike Brookes, described F1 as the “ultimate team sport” and expressed how his company shared Williams’ deep belief in the power of teamwork.

Stake and Sauber

Sauber will continue to compete as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber in the 2025 season. In 2023, Alfa Romeo left Sauber and Stake, the crypto casino and betting operator, agreed to level up and become the title sponsor for the 2024 and 2025 season. In 2026, Audi will take over as title sponsor.

Stake aren’t the only team sponsoring the Swiss racing team, however. Streaming platform Kick.com hold the naming rights for the chassis of the vehicle, so it is known as the KICK Sauber C44.

Commenting on the Kick agreement, Alunni Bravi, Sauber’s Motorsport Team Representative, said: “Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention. The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us. Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula 1.”

Oracle and Red Bull

In 2022, Red Bull signed one of the most lucrative deals in sports with technology firm Oracle and will continue partnering with the firm as part of the $500 million, five-year deal. New regulations about to come into force prompted the deal and Red Bull saw the cloud computing technology Oracle offers as a way to stretch the budget further.

The financial backing Oracle provides gives the firm leverage in Red Bull’s sponsorship decisions, including the power to veto sponsorship deals. Oracle has been moving into the AI space and is reported to have blocked a deal between the racing company and AI company Perplexity worth approximately $300 million.

Aramco and Aston Martin

Aston Martin continues to partner with Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco, who signed an exclusive five-year agreement with the racing company in 2023 to become its sole title sponsor. The team started the 2024 season as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team and will continue this way in 2025. Previously, Aramco had been co-title sponsor with the IT company Cognizant, who remain a strategic partner of Red Bull (as do Aramco).

Commenting on the deal, Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, Aramco Executive Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Services, stated: “Today’s news reaffirms our long-term commitment to Aston Martin where Aramco’s expertise and technology can contribute to advanced car performance, especially with our development of advanced fuels and lubricants.”

Sponsorship of an F1 team is a major chance for companies to keep getting their names out there and for the teams to access massive resources, financial and otherwise. Other companies that sponsor F1 teams include IT company HP, who are Ferrari’s team title sponsor, and Malaysian oil company, who are title and technical partners of Mercedes.