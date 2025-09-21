Dark ’tunnel’ now ending for Red Bull - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says Red Bull’s momentum is definitely returning after securing back-to-back poles at Monza and Baku.

"We learned quite a lot in Monza, and we’re carrying that forward," the four-time world champion told Dutch reporters after qualifying.

"The car is simply more stable, and you can attack the corners with a bit more confidence. You can fine-tune the setup more during the weekend, and then you also have much better reference points in qualifying."

Verstappen said the RB21’s low-downforce form is promising, but warned the next tests will come at circuits like Singapore. "Here, we’re still running with very little downforce. So we’ll have to wait and see how it goes in Singapore and a few other circuits, where you run with more downforce."

For now, he said, the main positive is consistency.

"It’s just positive that I’ve been feeling pretty good all weekend," said the Dutchman. "We don’t have to make so many radical changes to the car anymore. That also makes it a bit more pleasant to work with."

Verstappen, 27, also praised the atmosphere since Laurent Mekies took over from Christian Horner. "We’ve had some really great moments together.

"When you go through difficult times, it’s not nice. Now that things are going well again, it’s extra nice that you got through those bad times with everyone. The atmosphere is really good, and that’s important."

"It also gives more confidence, and that’s important. Then people can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Verstappen said.

Asked what he personally did to foster that confidence, the pole-sitter first grinned: "Driving laps."

He then elaborated: "We’ve had a lot of discussions about how we can adjust things and how we can test things. We’ve done well."

Comparing the situation to earlier struggles, he added: "That was very different. It’s different now with the budget cap. Ultimately, you always have difficult moments. Of course, you sometimes think ’will this ever work out?’ On the other hand, there’s no point in continuing to think that way.

"You have to think of solutions, talk to people, and exchange ideas."

And for Dr Helmut Marko, Verstappen remains the key ingredient for Red Bull.

"Max is incredibly valuable, especially in these conditions," he told Sport1 after the incident-strewn and wet and dry qualifying. "With him, you can see how, even in the premier class of motorsport, among the best of the best, the wheat is separated from the chaff."