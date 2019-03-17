Vettel’s younger brother joins Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel’s younger brother Fabian has joined Mercedes.

Bild newspaper reports that the younger Vettel has signed up to drive a Mercedes in the ADAC GT Masters series for 2019.

Given his brother’s fight in F1 against the German marque, Fabian admits he initially had mixed feelings.

"Mercedes was always our opponent," he said. "It was like that practically for the whole family, because my brother has always raced against them, so in the beginning it was funny.

"But I have no problem that my brother battles Mercedes in formula one and I drive for them in the GT Masters," Fabian added.

As for what his Ferrari-driving brother thinks, Fabian Vettel answered: "Sebastian took it well and said ’If you have the opportunity, go for it!’"