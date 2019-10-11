Vettel crisis ’will resolve itself’ - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko has backed Sebastian Vettel to re-assert himself at Ferrari.

On ’super Sunday’ at Suzuka following the typhoon, the German ended teammate Charles Leclerc’s four-race run of pole positions. And he finished 2nd in the race, behind Valtteri Bottas.

Before that, all and sundry were observing that Leclerc is now obviously the new number 1 in red.

"Yes, I’ve talked to him. Not about that but in general," Red Bull’s Marko, who brought quadruple world champion Vettel into F1, told RTL at Suzuka.

"He seems quite relaxed about it. But there is always emotion at Ferrari, more than in any other team."

Marko, however, thinks Vettel’s struggle at Ferrari "will resolve itself".

"He simply needs to keeping providing the answers on the track, as he did in Russia," he said.

"His races have been largely competitive. That’s where he has been faster than Leclerc. In qualifying he seems to have lagged behind a little.

"But with the direction taken by the development of the car, it seems to be better for his style. I don’t think anyone writes off Sebastian Vettel," Marko added.