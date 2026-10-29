Verstappen says he would not swap Mekies for Wolff

Max Verstappen says he is completely happy with Laurent Mekies at Red Bull and would not swap his current team boss even for Toto Wolff.

Verstappen and Wolff have formed a strong relationship in the wake of the fiery 2021 title clash, and Mercedes repeatedly courted the Dutchman before he ultimately committed his future to Red Bull.

"There’s always a lot of talk, and it’s no secret that we get along well," Verstappen told Sport Bild when asked about Wolff.

"But Laurent is exactly the right team principal for Red Bull."

"If someone were to ask me which team principal I would swap him for in the paddock, there wouldn’t be anyone."

Verstappen praised Mekies’ technical understanding and personality, calling him "a really good person with a big heart".

The four-time champion also spoke highly of Kimi Antonelli, who is on the brink of the 2026 title.

"He hasn’t yet reached 100 percent of his potential, and winning the World Championship will only make him better," said Verstappen.

"Once you’ve been World Champion, you become calmer."

Verstappen contrasted that with Lewis Hamilton’s stage of career.

"Age shouldn’t matter these days, but he probably won’t get any faster," he said.

"Don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying Lewis will get slower, just not faster. It’s different with Kimi. There’s still more to come from him."