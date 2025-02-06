Verstappen admits eyeing Le Mans with Alonso

By GMM 6 February 2025 - 12:18





Max Verstappen is eyeing his ideal dream team with which to tackle the fabled Le Mans 24 hours for the first time.

The quadruple world champion admits his Formula 1 schedule and focus does not allow him to race at Le Mans currently.

But when - in Christian Horner’s presence - Red Bull’s 2026 F1 engine partner Ford announced its return to Le Mans for 2027 a few days ago, many insiders instantly predicted a potential seat for Verstappen.

However, Aston Martin is also going to Le Mans with its Adrian Newey-inspired Valkyrie hypercar, with Fernando Alonso already heavily linked with that challenge.

Fascinatingly, Verstappen told the British newspaper The Mirror this week that he and Alonso "know that we want to" pair up to take on Le Mans one day.

"It’s in the back of our minds," said the Dutchman.

His dream third driver for the Verstappen-Alonso lineup would be his own father Jos. "He (Jos) is still very good at it - he doesn’t want to.

"He just doesn’t want to do it anymore," Verstappen, 27, added.

There would be no shortage of third driver candidates, but Max says a big consideration is weight - as there is no minimum weight set by regulation at Le Mans.

"I’m quite a heavy competitor, so I would have to find light teammates to compensate," said the Red Bull driver. "Fernando is quite light so that would be very good for us, but we would need to find another one."