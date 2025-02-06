Mick Schumacher says F1 ’dream’ still alive

By GMM 6 February 2025 - 13:27





Mick Schumacher insists his "dream" of returning to Formula 1 remains alive - even if he’s relieved that he won’t be on full-time reserve driver duties in 2025.

The 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been replaced as Mercedes’ reserve driver by the much more experienced Valtteri Bottas for this year.

Mick says he doesn’t mind.

"It was obviously a very tough year," the German said. "We had quite a lot of back-to-back weekends where we went from one race to the next.

"Even though you could say that the reserve driver doesn’t do that much, they are still long days. I was pretty tired by the end of the year."

Schumacher will focus 100 percent on racing for Alpine in the WEC this year.

"It’s more relaxed in that sense," he said. "I can simply take the time to drive in the simulator more and support Alpine more in the development of the car."

The former Haas driver insists, however, that he is not totally giving up on his F1 "dream".

"My dream is my dream and it lives on when I have time to think about it," said Schumacher.

"But when I’m in the car or in the whole WEC environment, my thoughts are 100 percent there."

Meanwhile, Bottas’ 2024 teammate at Sauber, Guanyu Zhou, has been signed as Ferrari’s joint reserve driver along with Antonio Giovinazzi for 2025.