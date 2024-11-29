Toyota not ruling out future F1 engine project

By GMM 29 November 2024 - 13:18





Toyota is not ruling out eventually expanding its new involvement in Formula 1 beyond a mere technical partnership with Haas.

The Japanese carmaker, via its Toyota Gazoo Racing offshoot, is helping Ferrari-powered Haas with parts manufacture, technical resources, and simulation.

But Masaya Kaji, Toyota Gazoo director, says he’s also interested in F1 power unit development.

"Morizo has told us, ’It’s been 15 years since we were in Formula 1, so you need to learn’," Kaji, referring to Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, told as-web.jp.

"I think we need to understand a little more about various things and then consider this as the next step."

Specialist publications like Auto Motor und Sport believe it’s possible Formula 1 will welcome a twelfth team to the grid in the coming years - especially if it’s Toyota.

The technical regulations are changing completely for 2026, including power unit rules that dramatically ramp up the electrical component of the engine.

When asked if Toyota is interested in the rules, Kaji admitted: "Of course, I’m looking at everything there is to see. I think it will become a system that is easier to use in a variety of ways than it is now."

However, for now, Toyota is excluded from the detailed discussions and meetings with F1, the FIA and the other engine manufacturers about the 2026 engines.

"I think it would be good to participate in the meetings in order to learn, but to participate, you need to be registered as a manufacturer with F1."