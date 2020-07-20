’Too early’ to consider 2021 F1 seat for Schumacher - Binotto

It is "too early" to consider whether Mick Schumacher will be promoted into Formula 1 for 2021.

That is the news from Mattia Binotto, even though the Ferrari boss admits seven time world champion Michael Schumacher’s son performed well in Hungary at the weekend with a double podium.

"I think Mick is performing well, better than last year," said the Italian.

Schumacher, 21, is a prominent member of Ferrari’s driver academy, and has been linked with either Kimi Raikkonen or Antonio Giovinazzi’s seat at Alfa Romeo for 2021.

Binotto said: "It is important that in his second season in Formula 2 he demonstrates progress, and he did well in Hungary.

"As I said, Mick is progressing and that is important, but it’s too early to make any decisions regarding the next season."

Indeed, another Ferrari junior - Russian 20-year-old Robert Shwartzman - fared even better in Hungary, winning the feature race.

He currently heads the championship.

"Smart, fast, tyre-saving - really special," Dr Helmut Marko, who famously heads Red Bull’s junior driver program, told f1-insider.com when asked about Shwartzman.