Three F1 faces not present in Istanbul

Three familiar faces will be missing from the Istanbul paddock on Thursday.

Amid a string of infections for the British team, acting Williams boss Simon Roberts has now tested positive for covid-19.

"Simon is feeling otherwise well but will now isolate for the required 10 day period as per UK national guidelines whilst supporting trackside operations remotely this weekend," the team said in a statement.

Roberts’ counterpart at Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, is also staying away from Turkey this weekend.

"He has come up with a method of working that gives the flexibility to manage the priorities in the most efficient way possible," said acting boss Laurent Mekies.

Finally, Haas driver Romain Grosjean missed his flight from Europe to Istanbul on Wednesday.

"That’s a good start RG," he wrote on Twitter. "Already sorted out a plan for tomorrow am though."