Seeing a psychologist ’a strength’ - Grosjean
"It is not only the crazy ones who see a psych"
Search
Romain Grosjean says it is "a strength" to admit that he still consults with a psychologist.
The Frenchman first went to a psychologist in 2012, when he was banned for a race following a spate of accidents.
"I think it shows a strength to say that we are able to get help in areas where we are sometimes asking questions and not always having the answers," the Haas driver told RMC.
"It is not only the crazy ones who see a psych," Grosjean smiled.
He referred to Teddy Riner, a French judo competitor who also took a psychological approach to his sporting profession.
"I don’t think Teddy Riner is crazy — he’s a ten time world champion and Olympic champion, but he sees a psych and does not hide it," Grosjean, 32, added.
"I know that in sport now in France it is starting to develop more as we see the benefits."
Haas F1
add_circle Now Magnussen admits to 4kg weight gain
add_circle Both Haas drivers now have same manager
add_circle Overtaking ’definitely easier’ with 2019 cars - Magnussen
add_circle Brexit could give Haas advantage - Steiner
More on Haas F1