Seeing a psychologist ’a strength’ - Grosjean

Romain Grosjean says it is "a strength" to admit that he still consults with a psychologist.

The Frenchman first went to a psychologist in 2012, when he was banned for a race following a spate of accidents.

"I think it shows a strength to say that we are able to get help in areas where we are sometimes asking questions and not always having the answers," the Haas driver told RMC.

"It is not only the crazy ones who see a psych," Grosjean smiled.

He referred to Teddy Riner, a French judo competitor who also took a psychological approach to his sporting profession.

"I don’t think Teddy Riner is crazy — he’s a ten time world champion and Olympic champion, but he sees a psych and does not hide it," Grosjean, 32, added.

"I know that in sport now in France it is starting to develop more as we see the benefits."