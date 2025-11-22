Mick Schumacher should ’give up on F1 dream - Danner

Christian Danner believes Mick Schumacher is right to walk away from Alpine’s WEC program and head to IndyCar - because his Formula 1 career is effectively over.

The German veteran, who previously raced in IndyCar himself, told Ran that 26-year-old Schumacher’s path back to F1 has closed for good.

"He’s off the radar," Danner said.

"He was supposedly ’on everyone’s list’, but realistically, that was never the case. Formula 1 is brutally fast-paced. Once you’re out, you’re out.

"Mick should finally give up on his Formula 1 dream."

Schumacher, the former Haas driver, has now confirmed he will leave Alpine after two seasons in the World Endurance Championship. All signs point to a 2026 IndyCar move with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Danner thinks that move could liberate him.

"In IndyCar he doesn’t carry the burden of the Schumacher name. They’re more relaxed there. Mick would simply be a normal driver among many, without the ’Schumacher pressure’. That would do him a world of good."

He also sees IndyCar as a fairer platform for judging pure talent.

"Every driver has the chance to showcase their ability. Technically it’s much more equal," said Danner.

And while safety concerns have been raised - particularly by Mick’s uncle Ralf - Danner says the series has evolved.

"Formula 1 is naturally safer, but IndyCar has massively upgraded. Everything is significantly safer than before. It’s still more critical than F1, especially on ovals, but it’s no longer the death trap it was in my day."