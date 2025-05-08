Sainz’s father ’seriously’ eyeing FIA president role

Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz’s famous father has admitted he could be in the running to become the next president of the FIA.

In December, the controversial current president of F1’s governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is scheduled to face elections. Recently, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s wife Susie was slated as a potential contender, but apparent conflict of interest concerns ruled that scenario out.

However, even though Sainz’s son Carlos jr is not only a Williams driver but also a new co-director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, that has reportedly not stopped rally legend Sainz senior, 63, from being approached.

He was then approached by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial and admitted he is "seriously" considering running for office.

"The world of motorsport has been and continues to be my life," Sainz senior said. "It has given me everything and I think this would be a magnificent way of giving back part of what I have received.

"I think it could be the right time in my professional career to take this step, and that is why I am seriously considering it," he added.