Ricciardo ’enjoying’ F1 retirement so far

Daniel Ricciardo admits to "enjoying life in the slow lane".

Multiple drivers - including Ricciardo’s former rivals Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez - are linked with a return to Formula 1 next year with the new Cadillac F1 team.

But when asked about Cadillac, the now bearded 35-year-old Ricciardo declared recently: "Nah, I’m done."

Since losing his seat at Red Bull’s junior team RB after the 2024 Singapore GP, Ricciardo has been quietly enjoying retirement alongside ventures with his Enchante clothing brand and range of wines.

He also made a personal appearance at the ’Daniel Ricciardo Series’ kart event at the Buckmore Park circuit in the UK last weekend.

"All good," the 8-time grand prix winner said when asked about his retirement, adding that his life today is "not as chaotic".

"I’m just enjoying life in the slow lane," Ricciardo smiled.

"I mean, it sounds weird to say I’m retired at 35, but it’s only retirement in the world I used to be in.

"Being here, it’s actually the first time I’ve been to a race track since Singapore, I guess, so quite a few months now," the Australian added.