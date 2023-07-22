Belgium Belgian GP || July 30 || 15h00 (Local time)

F1 - Hungarian GP 2023 - Starting grid

Search

22 July 2023 - 17:07
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W14 1:18.577 1:17.427 1:16.609 ---
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:18.318 1:17.547 1:16.612 ---
03 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:18.697 1:17.328 1:16.694 ---
04 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:18.464 1:17.571 1:16.905 ---
05 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:18.143 1:17.700 1:16.971 ---
06 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1:18.440 1:17.580 1:16.992 ---
07 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:18.775 1:17.563 1:17.034 ---
08 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:18.580 1:17.701 1:17.035 ---
09 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:18.360 1:17.675 1:17.045 ---
10 Nico Hülkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:18.695 1:17.652 1:17.186 ---
11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1:18.393 1:17.703 ---
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A523 1:18.854 1:17.841 ---
13 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:18.906 1:18.002 ---
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:18.782 1:18.144 ---
15 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A523 1:18.743 1:18.217 ---
16 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW45 1:18.917 ---
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:18.919 ---
18 George Russell Mercedes W14 1:19.027 ---
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:19.206 ---
20 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW45 1:19.248 ---

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news