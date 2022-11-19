19 November 2022
F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2022 - Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:24.754
|1:24.622
|1:23.824
|---
|02
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:24.820
|1:24.419
|1:24.052
|---
|03
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.211
|1:24.517
|1:24.092
|---
|04
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.090
|1:24.521
|1:24.242
|---
|05
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W13
|1:25.594
|1:24.774
|1:24.508
|---
|06
|George Russell
|Mercedes W13
|1:25.545
|1:24.940
|1:24.511
|---
|07
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:25.837
|1:24.903
|1:24.769
|---
|08
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:25.735
|1:25.007
|1:24.830
|---
|09
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:25.523
|1:24.974
|1:24.961
|---
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:25.782
|1:25.096
|---
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:25.630
|1:25.219
|---
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:25.711
|1:25.225
|---
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:25.766
|1:25.068
|1:25.045
|+3
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:25.741
|1:25.359
|---
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:25.594
|1:25.408
|---
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:25.834
|---
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:25.859
|---
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:25.892
|---
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:26.028
|---
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:26.054
|---
