Abu Dhabi GP || November 20 || 17h00 (Local time)

F1 - Abu Dhabi GP 2022 - Starting grid

19 November 2022 - 16:04
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:24.754 1:24.622 1:23.824 ---
02 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:24.820 1:24.419 1:24.052 ---
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:25.211 1:24.517 1:24.092 ---
04 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:25.090 1:24.521 1:24.242 ---
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:25.594 1:24.774 1:24.508 ---
06 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:25.545 1:24.940 1:24.511 ---
07 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:25.837 1:24.903 1:24.769 ---
08 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:25.735 1:25.007 1:24.830 ---
09 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:25.523 1:24.974 1:24.961 ---
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:25.782 1:25.096 ---
11 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:25.630 1:25.219 ---
12 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:25.711 1:25.225 ---
13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:25.766 1:25.068 1:25.045 +3
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:25.741 1:25.359 ---
15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:25.594 1:25.408 ---
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:25.834 ---
17 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:25.859 ---
18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:25.892 ---
19 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:26.028 ---
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:26.054 ---

