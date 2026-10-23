Alonso plays down Dakar test speculation

Fernando Alonso is still refusing to confirm a return to the Dakar Rally despite being spotted testing a rally-raid car in Morocco.

"Every week I’m driving a different car," he told reporters after being photographed last week driving a Prodrive-built prototype near Merzouga, with former Dakar winner Marc Coma also involved in the running.

"I do a lot of karting, and there are no rumours that I’ll be racing in the World Karting Championship," the Aston Martin driver added.

"I drove Senna’s historic car in Barcelona, and there were no rumours that I would be racing in the Historic Grand Prix."

Alonso did, however, make clear why Dakar still appeals to him.

"I love driving - it’s in my nature," said the 45-year-old.

"I did the Dakar Rally in 2020, it was the toughest challenge for me. It’s the most difficult and different for an F1 driver because of the driving techniques and reading the terrain."

"It’s the opposite of F1, which is why it’s so appealing."

But he again insisted combining it with a Formula 1 season would be difficult.

"It’s difficult to combine the Dakar Rally and F1 in the same season, just like I said in Singapore," said Alonso.

Alonso was also asked about Aston Martin-Honda’s recent problems, particularly after a difficult Singapore weekend.

"It’s not something that worries us," the Spaniard insisted.

"We know what we need to improve, we’re very clear about that. We’re all united, and I think good things are coming in the future."

"As I said, the first thing is to understand the problems."

And Alonso, an ambassador for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, welcomed credible rumours that IndyCar is heading there in 2027.

"It’s going to be great, historic for our country and Barcelona," he said.

"That’s the beauty of having a permanent circuit, you can always race and practice there every day of the year."

He noted that Barcelona has also hosted WEC and MotoGP.

"That’s the huge advantage when you compare it to street circuits," Alonso added.

"Barcelona is crucial for motorsport in Spain. We can’t survive without them, young drivers can’t, they have to have a circuit like this."

"Indy reflects how fortunate we are."