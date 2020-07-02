Red Bull to ’think about’ Mercedes DAS protest

Mercedes intends to use its controversial ’DAS’ steering system this weekend in Austria - and main rival Red Bull is not ruling out an official protest.

It is a repeat of the situation in Australia, where it emerged that Red Bull was prepared to press its claim that Mercedes’ innovative push-pull steering wheel that adjusts the ’toe’ of the front wheels is illegal.

The system has been banned for 2021, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that Mercedes wants to use it on Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ cars at the Red Bull Ring.

However, Red Bull Racing may in fact not go ahead with a protest in Austria, given that it is the race promoter’s home race and the first in the post-corona world.

"We’ll think about it later," Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko said. "First we want to organise this grand prix well and safely."