Racing Point ’watching’ Mick Schumacher

17 November 2019 - 12:14
Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer admits he is keeping an eye on Mick Schumacher.

Formula 2 driver Schumacher, 20, is the high profile son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, and already a part of Ferrari’s development academy.

But Szafnauer told Speed Week: "Everyone in the pitlane is watching what Mick Schumacher is doing very attentively."

Racing Point’s current drivers are Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence is the team owner, and Sergio Perez, who recently signed a new three year deal.

But Silverstone based Racing Point has a reputation for spotting young talent.

"We have quite a few drivers in mind and we’re watching them in the junior categories," said Szafnauer. "There are some pretty good guys out there."

