Perez can return to F1 after ’sabbatical’ - father

Nothing is stopping Sergio Perez from returning to Formula 1 after a sabbatical.

That is the view of his father Antonio Perez Garibay, a Mexican politician who has been a central figure in the ousted Red Bull driver’s career.

For now, having lost his seat for 2025, 34-year-old Perez insists he is happy to be at home with his young family and make no decisions about his next move for six months.

His father, however, recently floated the idea of a move to Formula E. But he is now telling local sports newspaper Esto that Perez is happy for now.

"Checo has been racing go-karts since he was 8 and racing cars every weekend until today, when he stopped participating in Formula 1," said Perez snr.

"Otherwise, right now he would be dealing with the whole training issue, on top of uniforms, caps, the whole issue of sponsors, merchandising. So today there is a relaxation. He is taking it easy.

"As he said, he will wait these six months. And if a good opportunity comes, he will take it."

Perez Garibay is now stepping away from his earlier hint about a move to Formula E, instead floating the idea of a traditional Formula 1 sabbatical.

"Look at how many Formula 1 drivers have taken a sabbatical and come back," he said. "(Niki) Lauda did it, Kimi Raikkonen did it, Fernando Alonso did it. Many drivers have done it and they come back stronger than ever.

"I have no doubt that a good opportunity will come for Checo to come back for several more years. He deserves to say goodbye like the greats."