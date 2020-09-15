Nurburgring hopes for Friday run for Schumacher

The boss of the Nurburgring hopes the rumours are true that Mick Schumacher will get a Friday practice outing at the German circuit next month.

Prior to Mugello, it was rumoured that the Formula 2 championship leader would in fact make his Friday appearance at the Italian venue - but that was wide of the mark.

However, Mattia Binotto confirmed that the Ferrari junior will indeed get a Friday run later this season.

It is expected to be at the wheel of a Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo, who this year are running another Ferrari academy member Antonio Giovinazzi.

The new rumour is that the Nurburgring, drafted onto the ’corona calendar’ at short notice, will be the scene of the young German’s appearance.

"We are of course monitoring the current developments around Mick Schumacher," said Nurburgring managing director Mirco Markfort.

"There has been confirmation from Ferrari that he should get a practice assignment this year. It would of course be an incredibly emotional story if this happened at the Nurburgring," he told Kolner Express newspaper.

"Our race track was his father’s ’living room’ that also has its own section here - the Michael-Schumacher-S," Markfort added.