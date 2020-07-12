Norris determined to race through chest pain

Lando Norris says he is yet to get to the bottom of his painful weekend in Austria.

A week ago, the McLaren driver was on top of the world with his maiden podium. But this week at the Red Bull Ring, he is suffering from chest pain at the wheel.

"It’s a little better today, but not much better," he said after qualifying sixth in the rain compared to his teammate Carlos Sainz’s third.

"I’ve spoken to a lot of people and no one knows what the problem is," Norris is quoted by motorsport-magazin.com.

"We did everything possible with pain relievers to make it better. But in the dry tomorrow it will be a bigger problem for sure."

It is believed Mercedes reserve Stoffel Vandoorne was put on standby in case Norris could not drive, but the 20-year-old insists he will grit his teeth through the pain.

"Not many young guys have the opportunity to drive in Formula 1," said team boss Andreas Seidl. "With a few painkillers, Lando will be able to cope."