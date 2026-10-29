Norris admits media behaviour can cross the line

Lando Norris has admitted he sometimes regrets the way he behaves with the media, following several controversial exchanges during his first season as Formula 1 world champion.

The McLaren driver drew criticism this year for comments about Franco Colapinto after Baku and for a sarcastic exchange with a Viaplay reporter following his clash with teammate Oscar Piastri in Singapore.

Speaking to Martin Brundle on Sky UK, Norris admitted he can get it wrong.

"I’m not the best in front of the media sometimes," said the 26-year-old.

"I hate the fact when I say the wrong things, or I might disrespect someone when I say something, I hate that."

Norris said the incidents can stay with him long after leaving the paddock.

"I go home and I just question it for hours," added the Briton. "Why I said what I said, why I did what I did."

Brundle pointed out that Norris’ openness has traditionally been part of his appeal, but the reigning champion said there are limits.

"Yeah but there’s a line," he said.

"There’s nothing more that I love than respect, receiving respect and I know it has to go the other way."