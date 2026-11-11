Fornaroli stays busy amid McLaren driver speculation

McLaren is continuing to invest heavily in Leonardo Fornaroli’s Formula 1 development, as speculation grows about the team’s longer-term driver lineup.

The reigning Formula 2 champion completed his seventh and final TPC test of 2026 at Jerez, covering 58 laps in last year’s McLaren MCL39.

According to Sky Italia, the Italian arrived directly from Brazil, where he made another FP1 appearance.

"It’s a really nice way to conclude my testing program," Fornaroli said.

"I’ve improved a lot in my driving and the way I approach everything, thanks to the support the team has given me."

Fornaroli will continue as a McLaren reserve in 2027 while also racing in the manufacturer’s new Hypercar program.

His extensive preparation comes at an interesting time for McLaren, following Oscar Piastri’s split with long-time managers Mark and Ann Webber.

Although the parties described the separation as mutual, rumours have circulated about tensions between Webber and McLaren management following Piastri’s difficult 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Sources have insisted, however, that McLaren did not demand the change.

Meanwhile, former F1 journalist Peter Windsor has raised the possibility of an even more sensational driver change - Lewis Hamilton returning to Woking.

Speaking on the Cameron CC channel, Windsor suggested Hamilton could seek an exit from Ferrari if his frustrations with Charles Leclerc and the team continue.

"I think Lewis will go back to McLaren if he really doesn’t want to race for Ferrari anymore," he said.