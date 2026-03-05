Newey warns Aston vibrations risk driver injury

Adrian Newey has warned Aston Martin’s troubled 2026 car could physically harm its drivers if the team pushes too hard at the Australian GP.

Arriving in Melbourne with Honda (HRC) president Koji Watanabe, Newey confirmed that the vibrations already known to have damaged the power unit’s battery in testing are also creating a potential safety issue for drivers.

"Fernando feels he can’t do more than 25 consecutive laps without risking damage to his hands," Newey said, referring to Fernando Alonso.

"Lance thinks he can’t do more than 15 laps.

"So we have to be honest. We’re going to be very restricted in terms of the number of laps until we can identify the causes of the vibrations and fix them at their source."

The revelation adds to concerns raised by Honda last week that abnormal vibrations from the new power unit were damaging the hybrid battery - a situation Honda engineers described as "dangerous".

Watanabe said measures implemented at the Sakura factory may reduce the problem but could not yet eliminate it completely.

"During the Bahrain tests we experienced unexpected vibrations that damaged the batteries," he said.

"We were unable to complete the planned mileage. Engineers from HRC and Aston Martin are working together to find solutions.

"We believe we have implemented measures for this weekend, but their effectiveness is not guaranteed until we see them under real track conditions."

According to Honda, the latest modifications significantly reduced vibration levels on the dyno, but the true test will come during running at Albert Park.

Despite the crisis, Newey insisted the fundamental design of the Aston Martin remains promising.

"I look at our package and I don’t think we’ve missed anything," he said. "I think the car has enormous development potential.

"We have an aggressive development plan and I believe we can get to the front at some point this season."

However, he admitted Aston Martin will start the year well behind the leaders.

"Here in Melbourne we’ll be somewhat behind," Newey said. "I’d say we’re the fifth car. The chassis probably has Q3 potential.

"How far behind the front? I don’t know - maybe seven tenths, maybe a second."