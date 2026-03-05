MotoGP doubts Qatar race as F1 weighs calendar changes

The escalating Middle East conflict is now threatening multiple global motorsport championships, with MotoGP’s chief admitting the Qatar race is unlikely to go ahead - a signal that could also affect Formula 1.

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said the April race at Losail is already in doubt.

"It’s very difficult," he said at an Estrella Galicia event. "We have to wait. I can’t say right now that we’re not going, but it’s unlikely we’ll go to Qatar on April 12."

The MotoGP event is scheduled for the same weekend that Formula 1 is due to race in Bahrain, with the two circuits only about 120 kilometres apart.

Both championships are also owned by Liberty Media, meaning developments affecting one series could influence the other.

If Gulf races cannot go ahead, several alternative scenarios are now being discussed.

Swiss journalist Roger Benoit from Blick reports that Formula 1 could even stage two races at Suzuka Circuit.

Because the third round of the season is already scheduled there on March 29, holding a second race a week later could avoid the logistical challenge of rapidly transporting equipment back to Europe.

Replacement venues in Europe remain possible but complicated.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes circuits such as Portimao and Paul Ricard are more realistic than Germany.

"It’s still early in the year," he said. "The Nurburgring is out of the question because it could still snow. Perhaps the Hockenheimring, but Portugal and France are probably more suitable."

Officials at Hockenheim say they technically remain capable of hosting F1 but warned that organising a race "requires considerable lead time".

Meanwhile, Formula 1 has already made operational adjustments due to the crisis.

Because of disrupted travel and cargo routes ahead of the Australian GP, teams have been granted a temporary exemption from curfew restrictions normally limiting overnight work in the paddock.

The notice cited "force majeure circumstances" caused by flight and freight disruption.

Drivers are also closely watching the situation. Pierre Gasly said the sport must prioritise safety.

"There’s so much at stake," the Alpine driver said. "I have family living in the Middle East, people close to me.

"It’s hard to grasp what’s happening when you know what’s going on right now. Hopefully circumstances will improve, but ultimately F1 will make the right decision that’s best for all of us."

A decision about the Gulf races is expected soon, as Formula 2 and F3 equipment is already scheduled to remain in Bahrain later this month for pre-race testing - meaning organisers cannot delay calendar decisions indefinitely.