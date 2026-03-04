Retired Marko says Verstappen ’doesn’t need advice anymore’

Newly-retired Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says four-time world champion Max Verstappen has grown into such a leader that he no longer needs guidance.

Speaking to Germany’s Sport1, the 82-year-old said Verstappen now effectively runs the team himself.

"Max has become such a leader that he doesn’t need advice anymore - he’s practically running a team," Marko said.

"The team has developed very well after Horner’s departure. I see everything is in good hands and I’m already enjoying the thought that I don’t have to fly to Australia.

"I’m arranging my TV viewing so I have all the information I’m used to - because without sector times and things like that, it’s hard to read."

Marko also pointed to the Dutchman’s life away from the cockpit.

"Max is now a father, has cats and dogs, a balanced life - and is clearly one of the greats in motorsport, if not the greatest," he said.

"But he has developed to the point where he no longer needs guidance. It would be presumptuous of me to add anything to that. In that sense, it’s a good solution."

Marko insists Verstappen’s career is far from finished, despite speculation that the new regulations are driving the Dutchman away from F1.

"For Max, it’s not over yet," he said. "I don’t see any end to his abilities, his incredible driving skills, and his technical intuition.

"If the right car is available, he’ll win several more world championship titles."

Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen added that his son had warned years ago about the direction of Formula 1’s new regulations.

"Max was already talking about this two or three years ago," he told Viaplay.

"He’d seen some data, but everyone laughed at him back then. They said Max saw it negatively and things like that.

"Now that the rules are in place, everyone can see it. So they should listen to the drivers more. But they don’t."