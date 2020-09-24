New F1 supremo Domenicali ’a good man’ - Ecclestone

The next F1 supremo is a "good man", according to Bernie Ecclestone.

89-year-old former F1 CEO Ecclestone was ousted by his successor Chase Carey in 2017 in the wake of Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport.

Ecclestone and Carey never got along.

But when asked about news that Carey is expected to be replaced by Stefano Domenicali for 2021, Ecclestone said the Italian is "a good man".

"Stefano asked me for advice," Ecclestone, who knows Domenicali well after the 55-year-old ran the Ferrari team until 2014, told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"He’s a good man to trust. He is also very well connected.

"Whether he is strong enough in critical times remains to be seen," Ecclestone added.

Ecclestone is currently with his wife Fabiana and their 12-week-old son Ace in Switzerland.

"We are so happy that we have had a safe home here in Gstaad for over 30 years," he said. "The corona hell is still going on in England and in Brazil."