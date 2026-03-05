Gasly surprised ’top 4 still ahead’ despite rule reset

Pierre Gasly says he is surprised the traditional top teams still appear to dominate Formula 1 despite the sweeping 2026 rule reset.

Speaking to AFP, the Alpine driver said pre-season testing suggests the same four teams - Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren - remain ahead of the rest.

"We’ll see the pecking order after three or four races," Gasly said, "but it’s quite surprising to see the four top teams still at the front, considering they’re the ones with the least wind tunnel time."

Since 2021, Formula 1’s Aerodynamic Test Restriction (ATR) system has given lower-ranked teams significantly more wind tunnel development time in an effort to close the field.

"There are some questions to ask," Gasly added.

"It’s surprising that they manage to do better with almost 50 percent less time. If they had the same time as everyone else, what would that mean - three seconds ahead?"

After finishing last in the 2025 constructors’ championship, Alpine switched from Renault to Mercedes power this year and began focusing early on its 2026 car.

Gasly believes the team has improved but admits the competitive picture still looks divided.

"It’s better than last year, but it’s too early to know the exact pecking order," he said.

"Right now it seems like there are two championships. The gap is quite significant between the top teams and the rest of the field. We seem to be somewhere in the middle of the pack."

Like several drivers, Gasly also acknowledged the new cars feel different to drive.

"When you take a corner at 250 kmh last year and this year you take it at 220, it’s not the same feeling," he said.

"It’s not necessarily worse - it’s just a different challenge. Driving the car is still extremely exciting.

"The only thing that’s harder to accept is the whole electric component. It has a huge impact on performance and requires much more management than before."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher is also surprised by how the sport has reacted to the new rules.

"What surprises me most is that with all the clever minds and all the simulations, it’s only now that people realise how complex these issues are," he said.

"It’s good for journalists, but not good for Formula 1."

Schumacher sympathises with drivers who complain about the heavy emphasis on energy management.

"I agree with Max Verstappen that you have to calculate far too much with the electric energy," he said. "The overall performance is significantly lower and the cars are considerably heavier.

"Formula 1 has simply become too complicated."

However, he doubts the rules will change soon - although says F1’s next move could be interesting.

"Plan B could only mean returning to normal combustion engines with synthetic fuels by 2030," Schumacher said.

"Formula 1 should be seen again as a gladiatorial sport - not primarily through the lens of sustainability."