Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

Monza, FP1: Bottas tops first practice session in Italy

As Verstappen crashes

By Olivier Ferret

4 September 2020 - 12:34
Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas went quickest in the opening practice session for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton by over two tenths of a second as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crashed out.

The session was approaching the halfway mark when Verstappen lost control in the Ascari chicane and spun off. He hit the wall, beraking his front wing and causing damage to the nose cone. He was able to keep his car going, however, and limped back to the pit lane as the red flag were shown. He later rejoined the session with approximately 20 minutes left on the clock and ended the session in fifth place.

Prior to the Dutchman’s crash, Bottas had led the way on medium tyres but following he stoppage the field began to focus on soft tyres running and Bottas posted a best lap of 1:20.703s to beat Hamilton.

Third place in the session went to Alex Albon in the second Red Bull. The Thai driver finished almost eight tenths of a second behind Bottas, while Daniil Kvyat made a strong start for AlphaTauri with fourth place, just five hundredths of a second behind the lead Red Bull.

With Verstappen fifth, P6 in the session went to Pierre Gasly in the second AlphaTauri. The Frenchman finished as the last man within a second of Bottas and set his time on medium tyres.

Despite setting an identical time to McLaren’s Lando Norris, Racing Point driver Sergio Pérez took seventh place by virtue of establishing the time earlier in the session. Daniel Ricciardo finished in ninth place and the top 10 order was rounded out by Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:20.703 28
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:20.948 27
03 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:21.500 30
04 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:21.555 31
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:21.641 22
06 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:21.667 27
07 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:21.747 25
08 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:21.747 29
09 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:21.789 22
10 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:21.821 27
11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:21.904 25
12 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:21.984 28
13 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:22.131 21
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:22.409 20
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:22.422 19
16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:22.552 24
17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:22.619 27
18 Roy Nissany Williams Mercedes FW43 1:22.826 25
19 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:22.988 24
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:23.120 22
