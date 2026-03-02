Middle East conflict hits F1 travel as season looms

Formula 1 is scrambling to protect the start of its 2026 season after fresh military escalation in the Middle East disrupted air travel just days before the Australian GP.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile attacks targeting US and allied facilities in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Several major airport hubs - including Doha and Dubai - temporarily closed their airspace, forcing teams and officials to urgently reroute travel plans to Melbourne.

Around 2000 F1 personnel are currently in transit, many having remained in Bahrain following pre-season testing. Alternative routes via Singapore and Hong Kong are reportedly in heavy demand, while some have opted to fly directly to Perth before connecting across Australia.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed the governing body is monitoring developments closely.

"Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan, and therefore not in the affected region," the statement said. "The affected World Championship races are not scheduled for several weeks. As always, we are monitoring such situations closely and working with the relevant authorities."

Bahrain (April 12) and Saudi Arabia (April 19) could be in trouble if instability persists. The season also concludes with races in Qatar (November 29) and Abu Dhabi (December 6).

A planned two-day Pirelli wet-tyre test in Bahrain was cancelled at short notice.

"The two days of development tests for wet-weather compounds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit, have been cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation," Pirelli said.

"All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible."

One of the Iranian missiles reportedly landed roughly 20 kilometres from the Sakhir circuit.

Drivers including Nyck de Vries and Frederik Vesti - due to participate in the cancelled tyre test - were unable to leave Bahrain immediately due to airspace closures.

Ferrari organised a charter flight with a refuelling stop in Singapore to ensure its personnel reached Melbourne on time. Other teams have adopted similar contingency measures.

Formula 2 has been particularly exposed. With more fragile logistics than F1, several teams report cargo stranded at Gulf airports, raising fears equipment may not arrive in Australia before practice begins on March 6.

Russian commentator Alexey Popov warned of wider implications.

"I hope things will calm down in the Middle East," he said. "But right now it looks like there won’t be any racing there at all."

In Abu Dhabi, residents reported air defence systems operating near Yas Marina Circuit after missile interceptions.

The crisis casts fresh light on Formula 1’s expanding footprint in the region. Days ago, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali defended the championship’s four Middle Eastern races.

"The growth of our business in those countries is unparalleled," he told Corriere della Sera. "The benefits are mutual."