Honda explains Aston crisis as battery flaw exposed

Honda has broken its silence over Aston Martin’s troubled start to 2026, admitting serious vibration issues with its new power unit after calls from critics - including Ralf Schumacher - for the Japanese manufacturer to "take responsibility and avoid further speculation".

Following a disappointing pre-season, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) convened a short-notice press conference in Japan, with president Koji Watanabe and automotive head Ikuo Takeishi facing the media.

"To be honest, the pre-season tests were extremely tough for us," Watanabe admitted. "We were unable to deliver the performance we expected and several complex problems came to light. However, these tests were also crucial, because they allowed us to visualise our bottlenecks."

The most significant revelation was that abnormal engine vibrations damaged the battery system - contradicting earlier paddock assumptions that Aston Martin’s problems were primarily software or cooling-related.

"The abnormal vibrations observed during testing caused damage to the battery system, which was the main reason for the stoppages," Takeishi explained.

He said the issue appears to stem from a complex interaction between the internal combustion engine, chassis integration and the compact new packaging concept requested by Aston Martin.

"As is usually the case, the origin of the vibration is ultimately the engine within the power unit," Takeishi said. "But the way the engine generates that vibration and the way the car body absorbs it results in what we are seeing. Several components may be interacting, so we cannot say that fixing a single part will solve everything."

Honda is now using its Sakura test facility with a monocoque-mounted rig to conduct vibration analysis and countermeasures.

"We are implementing multiple measures simultaneously," Takeishi said. "We cannot rule out that this will continue, but in terms of determination, I am fully committed to fixing it quickly."

Honda’s F1 project leader Satoshi Tsunoda also acknowledged that Adrian Newey’s arrival in March 2025 prompted significant late-stage design changes.

"Since Newey joined, almost everything changed," Tsunoda said. "We did not change the basic engine structure, but peripheral equipment and mounting concepts were revised. The team requested the power unit be as compact and short as possible, which led to the two-level battery configuration."

Watanabe insisted the crisis has not damaged relations with Aston Martin.

"There may be issues on both sides, but our goal is a long-term partnership," he said. "I’ve had very positive conversations with Lawrence Stroll and Adrian Newey. We are united in our desire to resolve this as one team."

With engine homologation deadlines looming and the Australian GP just days away, Honda could not guarantee a full solution before Melbourne. However, Takeishi set Suzuka - Honda’s home race - as the absolute latest target.

"My goal is to reduce the vibration before the start of the season," he said. "But I intend for the car to be competitive before Suzuka."

Reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne also weighed in.

"If I had a crystal ball, I could tell you," he said. "Formula 1 isn’t easy. Things can change quickly. We have Adrian on the team. We just need to keep our heads down and work."

Honda also pushed back against comparisons to its early struggles with McLaren, noting the radically different 2026 regulations and extensive redesign of the unit.

"We will definitely win," Takeishi declared confidently.