Michael Schumacher health update ’a positive sign’

A respected French journalist says there may finally be "a positive sign" in Michael Schumacher’s long, secret recovery - as Max Verstappen reflects on the seven-time world champion’s lasting influence.

It has been nearly 12 years since Schumacher’s devastating skiing accident, and details about his condition remain tightly guarded by his wife Corinna and the family.

But L’Equipe journalist Stefan L’Hermitte told RTL that subtle signs could suggest progress.

"I wouldn’t say he’s well, but maybe he’s improving a little," L’Hermitte said. "Basically we don’t know anything.

"The only real news comes from his family, and that’s always very important, because the news that comes from his family is the most reliable."

The French reporter referred to Sir Jackie Stewart’s recent charity event in which Schumacher apparently added his ’MS’ autograph - sparking speculation about the former Ferrari and Mercedes star’s involvement.

"His wife was holding his hand? We don’t know exactly," L’Hermitte said. "But it’s the first time we’ve had a positive sign - almost a sign of life."

Meanwhile, Verstappen - whose father Jos was close friends with Schumacher - spoke about his admiration for the German legend in an interview with The Road Rat.

"For me, Michael Schumacher is a driver who always worked hard, someone who gave everything he had. There were no compromises. Winning was the only thing that mattered," said the four-time world champion.

"Compared to many other drivers, he was also ahead of his time in terms of fitness. He really took good care of himself and always made sure he was in top form to perform. And he did that without excuses. All these things combined made Michael a fantastic driver."

Verstappen, 28, said Schumacher’s personal side left an equally strong impression. "He and my father were friends. We sometimes went on holiday together, and we still have video footage from that time. They’re wonderful memories," he said.

"I love that Michael was a true family man. On the track, he was incredibly focused, purely on performance, but when he got home, he took good care of his family. That was beautiful to see - an example of how you can live your own life."