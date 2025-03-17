McLaren sues former rear wing sponsor

Championship leaders McLaren may be the clearly early favourite in 2025, but it is unlikely to win an off-track battle, according to one publication.

A Bola, a Portuguese newspaper, claims the Woking based team recently filed a 1.5 million euros lawsuit against a Swedish chocolate drinks company called Huski Chocolate.

Formula 1 fans will recall the branding on McLaren’s rear wing, but the company supposedly did not pay 1.5 million euros of the total 4.66 million euro sponsorship deal, according to the newspaper and court documents.

As for why McLaren may not ever see the money, Huski’s parent company Choki AB filed for bankruptcy in January - amid millions in debt and a big list of former associated companies, like McLaren, that have not been paid.