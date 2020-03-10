Marko says Ferrari scandal ’deadline’ looms
"In our letter, the FIA was asked to respond accordingly"
Search
An ultimatum for the FIA demanding answers to the Ferrari engine legality scandal is about to expire, Dr Helmut Marko has revealed.
The seven teams not affiliated with Ferrari reacted with fury and threats of legal action when F1’s governing body announced it had reached a secret settlement with the Italian team over its controversial 2019 power unit.
Marko, the top F1 official at Red Bull, says the FIA’s response to the teams’ anger has been unacceptable.
"So far there has been one letter from the FIA World Council that is just unsatisfactory," Marko, a doctor of law, told Speed Week.
"In our letter, the FIA was asked to respond accordingly and we gave a certain deadline. Then we can move on with the story.
"But as a team we cannot accept that after an irregularity is detected, this is what happens. Our deadline expires tomorrow," he added.
Indeed, with the teams having revealed the risk of legal action in a joint media statement, Marko says the teams then wrote to the FIA.
"First of all, we want to know in detail what was found at Ferrari, because it has been clearly expressed that irregularities were found," he said.
"Only when we have this information can we advise the next steps. The seven teams are of the opinion that in the spirit of the sport, the FIA is obliged to announce the content of the agreement with Ferrari.
"So far we have not received an answer. Tomorrow is the deadline," he said on Monday.
Marko clarified that the teams are more upset by the FIA’s response to the saga rather than Ferrari’s alleged breach of the regulations.
"Our allegations are not directed at another team, but at the technical control of Formula 1 and how irregularities are dealt with by the FIA," he said.
"May I remind you that McLaren was disqualified in 2007 after the espionage case and had to pay a 100 million fine."
Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos also commented on the scandal.
"If I was a team boss, I would have sent a letter to the FIA saying ’You know what, if you can’t figure it out, give us the engine and I’ll let our engineers take a look," he told Ziggo Sport.
"Because obviously something is not right."
FIA
add_circle Ecclestone slams Ferrari-FIA ’secret deal’
add_circle Ferrari settlement ’political suicide’ by FIA - Marko
add_circle Official : The FIA answers to the seven complaining teams
add_circle Ferrari deal : Marko and Wolff blame the FIA
More on FIA
Ferrari
add_circle Marko says Ferrari scandal ’deadline’ looms
add_circle Australia 2020 - GP preview - Ferrari
add_circle Ferrari scandal could trigger Vettel exit - Glock
add_circle Ecclestone says 2020 Ferrari ’not good’
add_circle Ferrari settlement ’political suicide’ by FIA - Marko
More on Ferrari